Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 9.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 413,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,876. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

