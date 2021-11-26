Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.32 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

