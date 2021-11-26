Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.