Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $115.61 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

