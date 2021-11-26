Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.42 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

