Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 134,256 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 323.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 92,435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

