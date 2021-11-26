Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.