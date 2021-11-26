ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,505.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,863.46 or 0.99079414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00625209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.