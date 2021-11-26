Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.96

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.96 and last traded at C$33.03, with a volume of 76830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.07.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.9450673 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

