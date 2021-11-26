Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.