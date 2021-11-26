PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.71 on Monday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

