PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £61,700 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £126.72 ($165.56).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £127.80 ($166.97).

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.97. The company has a market cap of £431.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.