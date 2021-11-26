PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 13%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.87. 16,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,454,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

