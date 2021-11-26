PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00090406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012415 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.