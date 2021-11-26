Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $866,692. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.