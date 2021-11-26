Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $654.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $36.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $866,692 over the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

