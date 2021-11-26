PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.