Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $3.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.84. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $14.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,081,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. 7,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

