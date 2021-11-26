Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.00.

PEN stock opened at $259.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average of $267.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 285.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

