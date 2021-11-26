Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,404. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

