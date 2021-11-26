Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.53

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

