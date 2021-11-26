Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,809 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

