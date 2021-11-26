Piper Sandler Comments on Paragon 28 Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Paragon 28 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

FNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE FNA opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04).

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.