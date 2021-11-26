Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Up 4.1%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.59. 4,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 503,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.