Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.59. 4,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 503,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.