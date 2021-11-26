Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 854.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

