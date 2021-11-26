PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.12

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 6022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

