POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

