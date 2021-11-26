Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 3.4%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 1,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,233,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.