Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 115,617 shares of company stock worth $823,497 and have sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

