Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $243.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

