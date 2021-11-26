PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

