Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,494 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kennametal by 39.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $39.04 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

