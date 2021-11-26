Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 680 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -447.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

