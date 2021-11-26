Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,108 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of AngioDynamics worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.85 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,885.00 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.