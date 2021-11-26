Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 129,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.