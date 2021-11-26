Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.38 Million Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,132. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

