Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.23.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

