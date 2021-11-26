Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 740 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Argo Group International worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.10. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.