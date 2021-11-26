Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 251,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

