Private Advisor Group LLC Has $37.09 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 134.8% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. 58,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

