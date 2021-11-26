Private Advisor Group LLC Has $94.60 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $71.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,862.38. 25,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,860.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,706.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

