Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,687 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $73,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,287.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.