Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.