PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Tops $1.59

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $127,219.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.04 or 0.07607173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.65 or 1.00245245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

