Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $232.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

