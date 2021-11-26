Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

