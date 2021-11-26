Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

NYSE:HON opened at $212.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

