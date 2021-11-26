Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,147,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.15 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

