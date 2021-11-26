Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI opened at $51.58 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

